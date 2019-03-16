Juvenile arrested following school shooting threat

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A juvenile was arrested in New York in connection to a school shooting threat received by a school in Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the juvenile suspect was arrested Friday night in Tonawanda, New York. Authorities did not release the juvenile's name because of his age, but they said the juvenile faces state level charges in New York.

The Macon Telegraph reported that Macon Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Georgia was evacuated Friday morning after a threat was received on the school's YouTube channel. The newspaper reported that an anonymous person wrote they were "shooting up the school today" and said people should leave.

U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler of Georgia thanked law enforcement agencies in Macon and New York for "acting swiftly to make this arrest."