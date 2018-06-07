Junior ROTC instructor charged with cyber harassment

TABERNACLE, N.J. (AP) — An instructor with a New Jersey high school's junior ROTC program has been charged with sending inappropriate messages to a female student.

The Courier-Post reports 66-year-old Bernard Gmitter is charged with cyber harassment for texts allegedly sent to a student at Seneca High School in Burlington County. Investigators say Gmitter told her she was the "prettiest girl" and implied they could be "secret friends."

School officials say the allegations don't include anything of a "physical nature."

Gmitter had worked as the school's Air Force junior ROTC instructor for less than a year. Another instructor will be brought in to assist students in the officer training program.

State police say Gmitter is also charged with soliciting a prostitute in an unrelated case.

It wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

