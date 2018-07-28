July fire illuminates Illinois village's water crisis

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A recent fire in an Illinois village sheds light on a long-standing disagreement among area leaders on how to handle its water pressure issues.

The Journal Gazette in Mattoon reports that during the July 13 fire at Strasburg Elementary School, all Strasburg firefighters could do was ensure the fire was contained. The village hasn't had an online water tower for a few years.

Fire Chief Troy Agney says he had urged leaders to keep the old tower in service.

Five years ago, the village entered a water crisis as its old well system became insufficient.

Former Mayor Mike Antonacci says the system they had used was in desperate need of replacement with constant water leaks.

The village board has tabled the discussion on the water tower for its past two meetings.

