Judge dismisses lawsuit targeting school district policy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed a New Mexico school district was discriminating against charter school students by excluding them from its campus events.

The Gallup Independent reports the judge ruled last week that Gallup-McKinley County Schools' exclusion policy was "rationally related to its promotion of safety" and not intentional discrimination.

The ruling noted the policy applied to all students outside the district's nine regular schools.

Parents of Middle College High School students filed a lawsuit in August 2018, claiming the policy "singled out and intentionally discriminated" against their students.

The lawsuit sought to stop the policy that barred charter school students from district events like dances and pep rallies.

The parents' attorney, David Jordan, says they were disappointed by ruling and will likely pursue an appeal.

