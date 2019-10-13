Judge determining whether college stabber was insane

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge is determining whether a former drama student accused of stabbing two fellow students at the University of Hartford is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Superior Court Judge James Graham heard testimony during a one-day trial Friday in Hartford and is expected to announce a verdict next Friday.

Jake Wascher, of San Diego, is charged with first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon in connection with the March 31 attack at an on-campus apartment.

A psychiatrist who testified for the defense Friday said the 21-year-old Wascher was suffering a brief psychotic disorder at the time of the stabbings. The two victims survived.

If Wascher is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he would be committed to the state's maximum-security psychiatric hospital.