Journalist, commentator Brooks to address UNH graduates

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — About 2,500 University of New Hampshire students are celebrating the successful completion of their studies.

Saturday's commencement ceremony in Durham will feature journalist and political commentator David Brooks as the keynote speaker. He and award-winning polar glaciologist Julie Palais will receive honorary degrees.

The ceremony also will honor retired New Hampshire Superior Court justice and World War II veteran Arthur Bean, who is being given the university's Granite State Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the state.