Jordan McNair's dad: Maryland should fire suspended coach













Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University of Maryland coach DJ Durkin should be fired. McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill May 29 and died two weeks later. Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday, Aug. 11, after ESPN reported that coaches had been bullying the players. less FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended ... more Photo: Annie Rice, AP Image 2 of 4 University of Maryland president Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and subsequently died, in College Park, Md. less University of Maryland president Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 3 of 4 University of Maryland President Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and subsequently died, in College Park, Md. Athletic director Damon Evans said Tuesday that “mistakes were made” in the treatment of McNair after he fell ill during a conditioning drill. less University of Maryland President Wallace Loh speaks at a news conference held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 4 of 4 University of Maryland President Wallace Loh walks off stage after speaking at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on a practice field and subsequently died, in College Park, Md. Athletic director Damon Evans said Tuesday that “mistakes were made” in the treatment of McNair after he fell ill during a conditioning drill. less University of Maryland President Wallace Loh walks off stage after speaking at a news conference held to address the school's football program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed on ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Jordan McNair's dad: Maryland should fire suspended coach 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University of Maryland coach DJ Durkin should be fired.

McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill May 29 and died two weeks later. Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday after ESPN reported that coaches had been bullying the players.

On Tuesday, the university said it takes "legal and moral responsibility" for the death.

Tanya Wilson and Martin McNair told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that Durkin should be more than suspended — he should be fired. McNair says Durkin "shouldn't be able to work with anyone else's kid."

The parents say their son had been healthy for 19 years and never missed a practice. They've formed a charity to raise awareness about heat stroke.