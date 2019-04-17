Joe Alleva stepping down as LSU's athletic director

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU athletic director Joe Alleva is stepping down from that position and will have a new role within the school's athletic department.

The school announced Wednesday that Alleva's new position will be as special assistant to the president for donor relations. He will remain LSU's athletic director until a successor is announced.

Alleva has been LSU's athletic director since April 2008. He said in a statement released by the university that "it's been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role."

LSU President F. King Alexander said that "we are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU."

Alleva had been Duke's athletic director from 1998-2008 before coming to LSU.