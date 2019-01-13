Japanese internment take focus in new college course

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University-Billings is offering a course dedicated to the Heart Mountain Japanese internment camp in northern Wyoming.

The camp near Cody held more than 14,000 Japanese-Americans during World War II as part of a U.S. government policy that's often viewed as one of the more shameful periods of American history.

Geography professor Susan Gilbertz is leading the new course, which will include visits to the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, a museum and education site.

Heart Mountain Interpretive Center executive director Dakota Russell tells The Billings Gazette that there's a wealth of scholarship that's still to be done on the subject.

Heart Mountain is off the beaten tourist track, but Russell says the camp has seen renewed interest in the current political climate — especially through the lens of immigration.

