Items that belonged to rapper Tupac Shakur are now part of the Blockson Collection at Temple University, in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Erin Blewett /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Items that belonged to rapper Tupac Shakur are now part of the Blockson Collection at Temple University, in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Erin Blewett /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Photo: Erin Blewett, AP