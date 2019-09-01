Israeli PM infuses campaign with anti-media incitement
Aron Heller, Associated Press
Updated
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, greets students as they wave Israeli flags during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019. (Amir Cohen/Pool Photo via AP) less
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, greets students as they wave Israeli flags during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank ... more
Photo: Amir Cohen, AP
Photo: Amir Cohen, AP
Image
1of/7
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 7
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, greets students as they wave Israeli flags during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019. (Amir Cohen/Pool Photo via AP) less
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, greets students as they wave Israeli flags during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish settlement of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank ... more
Photo: Amir Cohen, AP
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister kicked off the unofficial start of his new election campaign with a move straight out of his old playbook: attacking the media and pandering to his nationalist base.
After a sleepy summer, longtime Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a blistering assault on an Israeli TV channel, accusing it of tarnishing him and fomenting anti-Semitism.
He's also used the opening of the new school year to pledge he would annex and expand Jewish West Bank settlements.
It was a dramatic escalation in the long-time war he's been waging against the local media, which he routinely accuses of conspiring against him.
Israel is holding an unprecedented do-over election this month after Netanyahu failed to secure a parliamentary majority in April's vote.