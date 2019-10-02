Investigators seek email from ex-University of Oklahoma VP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Investigators have filed a search warrant for email accounts allegedly used by former University of Oklahoma Vice President Tripp Hall to communicate with a student who has made new sexual assault allegations.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation filed an affidavit seeking the emails after officials interviewed an OU student who described feeling drugged during an encounter with Hall.

The student alleged he was at Hall’s Norman home in January when Hall offered him a massage. The student says he “felt like he was on some sort of substance” and felt he couldn’t respond. The student alleges Hall then performed a sexual act on him.

Hall’s attorney, Clark Brewster, denied the allegations and says Hall had surgery for cancer in December and was receiving home health care in January.