Investigation of marching band finds 'concerning' traditions

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — An investigation into hazing allegations against Ohio University's marching band found several “concerning” unsanctioned band traditions, according to university documents.

The Marching 110 is one of several campus groups that was investigated last fall for hazing allegations that led to the suspension of all the university's fraternities. The investigation, which included interviews with 117 students and seven staff members, could lead to the removal of some students from the band, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday.

Multiple annual band events included the illegal consumption of alcohol, as well as the use of marijuana on a bus during a band trip, according to a summary of the investigation. The summary also detailed other incidents such as band members competing to drink a gallon of milk in an hour and one section watching pornography together for several years.

None of the conduct resulted in “grave physical harm,” and students were not forced to consume alcohol or marijuana.

Assistant Dean of Students Taylor Tackett recommended the College of Fine Arts conduct a membership review which would include removing certain members, as well as implementing a risk management and assessment plan and anti-hazing workshops.

University spokesperson Jim Sabin said the college has started putting those recommended measures in place.