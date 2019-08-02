Information of Las Vegas-area students exposed in breach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas-area school district says student and employee information was exposed in a data breach involving a contractor's web program.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that names and some birth dates of nearly 560,000 students enrolled in the Clark County School District between 2008 and 2019 were exposed.

The district says the breach also exposed the names and work locations of a "small number" of employees.

The district says the breach involved Pearson Clinical Assessment's program AIMSweb. The district no longer uses the program.

Pearson is offering credit monitoring services to those possibly affected.

It's unclear when the security breach occurred.

The Washoe County School District in the Reno area announced Wednesday a similar breach involving Pearson.

The hack exposed names and some birth dates of 114,000 students.

