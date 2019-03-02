Indiana students encouraged to apply to Governor's STEM Team

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, State School Superintendent Jennifer McCormick and State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell are encouraging high school students to apply for the 2019 Governor's STEM Team.

The program honors four outstanding high school students for their exemplary performance in one of the STEM subjects: science, technology, engineering and math. Nominees also are judged on extracurricular activities, work or research projects, leadership and community service.

Winning students each receive a $1,000 college scholarship from Indiana's College Choice 529 Direct Savings plan and letter jackets identifying them as members of the STEM Team.

The nominations may be submitted online . The deadline is March 31.

Nominations will be reviewed by teachers, college and university instructors and state education staff.

The STEM Team complements Indiana's Mr. and Ms. Math and Science awards.