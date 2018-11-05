Indiana State Police-issued gun stolen during break-in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a trooper's gun was stolen when a man broke into his department-issued vehicle in western Indiana.

Police say the theft of the black .45-caliber pistol occurred about 4 a.m. Monday in a subdivision in northern Vigo County. It says cash also was taken during break-ins involving that vehicle and one other.

Video obtained from surveillance cameras show the suspect checking vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Putnamville Indiana State Police Post at (765) 653-4114.