Illinois schools hungry for capital-program funding

New Berlin Schools Superintendent Adam Ehrman discusses the benefits of the school district's $14.5 million elementary school built in 2009 in this Friday, March 1, 2019 photo. The district built the school with the promise of a $5 million state contribution from the 20-year-old school construction grant program. But the program hasn't been funded for a decade and New Berlin's wait for the state subsidy hampers the district's effort to fix the problems of a crowded, outdated junior-senior high school. As new Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pushes for approval of a multibillion, statewide capital construction program, public school officials press for funding the grant program, which has a 15-year waiting list of 285 projects seeking state-subsidy approval. less New Berlin Schools Superintendent Adam Ehrman discusses the benefits of the school district's $14.5 million elementary school built in 2009 in this Friday, March 1, 2019 photo. The district built the school ... more Photo: John O'Connor, AP Photo: John O'Connor, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Illinois schools hungry for capital-program funding 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pushing a multibillion-dollar state building plan. Educators have an idea for how to use it: long-dormant school construction grants.

The 20-year-old program provides a state funding match for adding classrooms or replacing obsolete buildings.

But it hasn't been funded for a decade and 285 school districts have been waiting as long as 15 years for grants. An Associated Press analysis estimates there's nearly $6 billion in needed construction just among those on the list.

New Berlin (BUR'-lihn) District 16 didn't wait for the state grant when it built a $14 million elementary school in 2009. But Superintendent Adam Ehrman (UR'-mihn) says waiting for about $5 million promised from the state has hampered planning for dealing with the district's outmoded junior-senior high school.