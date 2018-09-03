Illinois libraries receive grants for after-school programs

CHICAGO (AP) — More than two dozen libraries across Illinois will receive grants to teach middle and high school students how to use the latest technology.

Secretary of State Jesse White, who also serves as the state librarian, announced the some $525,000 in Project Next Generation grants.

The program provides funding for libraries to offer after-school programs with access to computers, software and other technology. Mentors are hired to help students.

White says the program, which is aimed at helping at-risk students, also teaches life skills like goal setting, conflict resolution and effective communication. The grants are awarded to libraries that serve low-income and culturally diverse populations.

Among them are libraries in Carbondale, Chicago, Decatur, Jolie, Kankakee, Moline, Peoria and Sparta.