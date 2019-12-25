Illinois gets $40M in federal funding for early childhood

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will get over $40 million in federal funding for early childhood programs over the next three years, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The state will get $13.4 million a year through 2022 to build programs and expand preschool programs for low-income and moderate-income families.

The money comes from a competitive grant program administrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, Illinois is increasing reimbursement rates for child care providers and adding a new commission to look early education statewide. Pritzker said it is part of the state's goal to become the best state nationwide for raising children.

“We have so much more to accomplish for Illinois families and their children,'' he said in a statement.