ISTA: Pellets hit teachers during active shooter training

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's largest teachers union is urging lawmakers to make changes to a school safety bill after it says teachers at an elementary school were shot with plastic pellets during active shooter training.

Members of the Indiana State Teachers Association told the Senate's education committee Wednesday the teachers were left with welts, bruises and abrasions after being struck in January by plastic pellets as the local sheriff's office conducted the training.

The Indianapolis Star reports the union wants lawmakers to amend a school safety bill to add language that would prohibit teachers from being shot with any sort of ammunition.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville seemed amenable Wednesday to some sort of an addition, saying that "something like that should take place in an active shooter drill."

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com