DHABEJI, Pakistan (AP) — Last month's massive suicide bombing in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province has cast an unwelcome spotlight on the tiny village of Dhabeji, where the presence of an Islamic State group cell has brought the full weight of the country's security apparatus down on its residents.

The bomber was 23-year-old Hafeez Nawaz, who blew himself up with explosives strapped to his body in the middle of an election rally, killing 149 people and wounding 300 others.

Nawaz's trajectory from religiously devout student to jihadi and suicide bomber is an all too familiar one in Pakistan.

Since battlefield successes routed IS from its strongholds in Syria and Iraq, hundreds of Pakistanis who traveled to join the extremists are unaccounted for and there're concerns they, like Nawaz, have gone underground waiting to strike.