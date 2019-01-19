Hope dashed for families of Colombia cadets killed in attack

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Relatives of cadets killed in a car bombing at a police academy in Colombia are now enduring the cruel task of trying to identify their loved ones.

Many victims hailed from impoverished, conflict-ridden parts of Colombia and represented the prospect of a more prosperous future for their families.

Victor Quiroga is a former teacher at the academy who helped comfort injured cadets in the bombing's aftermath.

He said: "They're young people whose dreams have been cut short because of the actions of some violent people."

Authorities say a one-armed explosives expert belonging to the country's last remaining rebel group — the National Liberation Army, or ELN — carried out the bombing that also left over 70 wounded, some critically.