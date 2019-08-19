Homicide reported on Cal State campus in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say someone has been killed on the campus of California State University, Fullerton.

The university says an assault with a deadly weapon was reported Monday in a parking lot on the campus about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Fullerton police are calling it a homicide, but Lt. Jon Radus says he does not immediately have any details.

Authorities described the suspect as male with black hair and wearing black pants and a black shirt.