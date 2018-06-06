Home-schooling parents take issue with death investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut parents who home-school their children are balking at a state investigation into the death of a 17-year-old autistic boy, saying the Office of the Child Advocate is targeting them.

Parents gathered Wednesday at the state Capitol, upset Child Advocate Sarah Eagan subpoenaed records of students withdrawn to be home-schooled.

Home-school organizations say it's an "unwarranted intrusion into the rights and lives of law-abiding parents."

Katiria Tirado was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for the February 2017 death of her son, Matthew Tirado, who was starved and physically abused. He weighed just 84 pounds when he died and had not been in school for months.

While Eagan has faulted the Department of Children and Families, she says the process of withdrawing children from school needs to be reviewed.