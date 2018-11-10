Hoard makes impressive debut; Wake Forest tops NC A&T 90-78

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jaylen Hoard scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, beginning his college career and Wake Forest's season with a 90-78 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Hoard became the first Wake Forest freshman to record a double-double in his first game since eventual NBA lottery pick Al-Farouq Aminu tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds against North Carolina Central in 2008.

The Aggies (0-2) were plagued by foul trouble. Starting center Ibrahim Sylla, who played 31 minutes in his team's season-opening loss to UNC Greensboro, fouled out in only 8 minutes on Saturday.

That allowed Wake Forest (1-0) to dominate on the glass and at the foul line. The hosts finished with a 44-22 edge in total rebounds, turned 17 offensive boards into 24 second-chance points, and made 26 of 33 free throw attempts.

The Demon Deacons led by double digits for all but 24 seconds in the second half, comfortably earning their seventh win in the program's last eight season-openers.

For NC A&T, Andre Jackson scored 18 points and Terry Harris added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Deacs held serve, moving to 18-1 against MEAC opponents and winning their 15th consecutive non-conference game against teams from North Carolina.

NC A&T: The Aggies have talent, but may need time to come together after a dramatic roster overhaul. Between graduation and transfers, NC A&T lost 10 players from a team that finished 20-15 last season, delivering the program's third 20-win season in the last 30 years.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest will travel to South Carolina to compete in the inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational, beginning play on Thursday against Saint Joseph's. The teams last met in the 2004 NCAA tournament when the Hawks knocked off the Demon Deacons in the Sweet 16.

NC A&T will get another chance at a road win over a power conference opponent when it plays at Maryland on Monday night.