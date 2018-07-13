Hillary Clinton to teachers union conference: Keep up fight





















Photo: Lake Fong, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, acknowledges the audience as American Federation of Teachers Executive Vice President Mary Ricker, left, and President Randi Weingarten look on after giving a speech in the American Federation of Teachers Conference 2018 at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton says teachers unions aren't going anywhere despite a recent Supreme Court ruling and is urging educators to fight the Trump administration's policies. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, center, acknowledges the audience as American Federation of Teachers Executive Vice President Mary Ricker, left, and President Randi Weingarten look on after giving a ... more Photo: Lake Fong, AP Image 2 of 6 Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten acknowledge the audience at the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton received the group's Women's Rights Award before addressing the crowd. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten acknowledge the audience at the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence ... more Photo: Lake Fong, AP Image 3 of 6 Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses the audience during the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton received the group's Women's Rights Award before addressing the crowd. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addresses the audience during the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton ... more Photo: Lake Fong, AP Image 4 of 6 American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten addresses to the audience in the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten addresses to the audience in the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in ... more Photo: Lake Fong, AP Image 5 of 6 Delegates applaud while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the American Federation of Teachers Convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton says teachers unions aren't going anywhere despite a recent Supreme Court ruling and is urging educators to fight the Trump administration's policies. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Delegates applaud while former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the American Federation of Teachers Convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. ... more Photo: Lake Fong, AP Image 6 of 6 Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after giving a speech at the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Clinton received the group's Women's Rights Award before addressing the crowd. (Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters after giving a speech at the American Federation of Teachers Convention at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh. ... more Photo: Lake Fong, AP Hillary Clinton to teachers union conference: Keep up fight 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says teachers unions aren't going anywhere despite a recent Supreme Court ruling, and she's urging educators to fight the Trump administration's policies.

Clinton spoke Friday at the American Federation of Teachers Convention in Pittsburgh, attended by more than 3,000 union members.

Clinton, a former secretary of state and U.S. senator, received the group's Women's Rights Award before addressing the crowd.

She denounced a Supreme Court decision that could undermine the financial footing of labor unions representing government workers.

She also praised teachers' activism in protesting for school safety and for more school funding.

She tells teachers to "keep standing up for an America where each child is treated with dignity and given the chance to be all they can be."