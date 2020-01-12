Higher education board names CSU administrator as director

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago State University chief financial officer has been named the new executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, officials said.

Ginger Ostro was named to the post earlier this month, according to a news release from the board. She takes over the agency as officials say they're intensifying the focus on improving college attainment and closing achievement gaps.

Ostro also served as the deputy executive director at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission and worked in the office of budget planning at Governors State University.

The board also named Stephanie Bernoteit as deputy executive director.