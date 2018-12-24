Here's how Washington's 2 college savings plans stand

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state's new DreamAhead savings program for education expenses has nearly a billion dollars in it, most of it a result of transfers from accounts in another state plan, the Guaranteed Education Tuition program.

The Spokesman-Review reports that lawmakers were told recently that more than a quarter of the accounts in GET were closed this year and the value of units in those accounts transferred to the new program.

The shift, known as a rollover, came as the state offered incentives to GET participants who were worried about losses in their investments after several years of large tuition raises, followed by a tuition cut then a tuition freeze.

After two years of uncertainty over college programs, the state has gone from one suspended plan to two operating plans.

