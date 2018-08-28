Schools close, dismiss early, during excessive heat

BOSTON (AP) — The school year has barely started in New England, but some school districts are already canceling classes or sending children home early as the region bakes in excessive heat.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the heat index surpassed 100 degrees in some areas of southern New England as temperatures soared into the 90s and the dew point reached the mid-70s.

The service has issued either excessive heat warning or a heat advisory for the entire region except for the island of Nantucket.

Public schools in Holyoke, Massachusetts were supposed to open Tuesday, but the first day of school was pushed back until Thursday.

Schools in West Haven, Connecticut, and Haverhill, Massachusetts, and some other district dismissed early in Tuesday. Many school districts aren't scheduled to open until after Labor Day.