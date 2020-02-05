Health committee to take input on GOP sex assault kit bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans were set Wednesday to finally hold a public hearing on a bill designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.

The GOP-authored measure would create new kit submission protocols for police and hospitals and tracking requirements. It also would create a sexual assault victim bill of rights, mandate police notify immigration authorities of anyone in the country illegally arrested for or convicted of sexual assault and allow student victims to enter the state's school choice programs regardless of eligibility.

The proposal has deepened the chasm between Republicans and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. The attorney general has been advocating for a bipartisan submission protocol bill that cleared the Senate in October. But Assembly Health Committee Chairman Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, a Republican, has refused to hold a hearing on that bill.

Republicans on Friday introduced the bill with the immigration notification and school choice provisions as a substitute. Both provisions are non-starters for Democrats but Sanfelippo scheduled the hearing regardless.