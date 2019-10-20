HUD giving UIC, IIC $2.7 million to study health hazards

CHICAGO (AP) — The University of Illinois at Chicago is getting $1.7 million and the Illinois Institute of Technology is receiving $1 million from the federal government to look for ways to educate the public about housing-related health and safety hazards.

In a news release, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says UIC and IIT are among seven universities and two research institutions around the country that are receiving a total of $8.4 million.

The awards are being distributed as part of HUD's Lead and Health Homes Technical Studies Program that supports the development of new scientific techniques to assess and control a host of home-related health risks such as secondhand smoke, cockroach allergens, pesticides and lead-based paint that poses a particular health risk to children.