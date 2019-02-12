Gun reports at Lawrence schools prompts community discussion

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence school Superintendent Anthony Lewis is planning a community discussion after a student allegedly brought a gun to school for the fifth time this school year.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the last incident occurred Tuesday at Lawrence High School, where a gun was found in a student's book bag after administrators received a tip. That came after another student brought a handgun to school last Wednesday.

Other incidents were reported in April and September at Lawrence High School and Lawrence Free State. No one was injured in any of the incidents. All the students have been disciplined except one, who investigators determined forgot a rifle was in his car after a hunting trip.

Lewis said the district needs the community's help to address what could be a dangerous problem.

