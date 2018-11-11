Guard strips tuition funding for ROTC scholarship students

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some National Guard students attending North Dakota colleges on ROTC scholarships are scrambling to find ways to stay in school after the state Guard announced it could no longer fund its share of the program.

The students were expecting free tuition that for years has been covered by a combination of federal and state funds. Lee Bushaw, the Guard's education services officer, says the state no longer has enough money to cover a shortfall created by both tuition increases and a decline in federal support.

The cutback in North Dakota's tuition assistance hits ROTC scholarship students the hardest because the state tuition assistance program is their primary source of funding.

The ROTC changes affect about 60 undergraduate cadets and 35 graduate students, most of whom attend North Dakota State University.