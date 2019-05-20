Governor plans remarks on sex abuse by Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is preparing to respond to investigative findings involving a pattern of sexual abuse of students by a now-dead Ohio State University team doctor.

The Republican governor will be joined Monday by top state public safety, mental health and higher education officials.

Their remarks will follow the release Friday of findings that Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students in at least 16 sports and at the student health center.

The report says the abuse spanned decades and took place in medical examination rooms, locker rooms, showers and saunas and at an off-campus clinic.

Investigators found Ohio State officials at the time were aware of the abuse and did little to stop it.

University President Michael Drake expressed shock at the findings and apologized.