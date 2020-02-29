Governor names Hay Springs woman to Nebraska college board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Hay Springs woman has been named to the Nebraska State Colleges board of trustees.

Gov. Pete Ricketts selected Marjean Terrell to complete the term vacated by Michelle Suarez in December. The Legislature will hold a committee hearing, debate, and vote to confirm the appointment.

Terrell and her husband own and operate a family farm and ranch. She has served on various boards, including the Chadron State Foundation board for eight years.

Terrell has worked as a medical technologist and was an adjunct faculty member at Chadron State College for several years.

The board has seven members, six of whom are appointed by the governor to six-year terms with legislative approval. The seventh member is the state commissioner of education, who serves as an ex-officio member. The governor also annually appoints a nonvoting student trustee from each college.