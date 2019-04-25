Governor: Planned teacher walkout in SC sends wrong message

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A spokesman for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says a teacher rally to call for education reform on a school day sends the wrong message.

Online teacher group SC for Ed is calling for teachers to take the day off Wednesday, wear red and march to the Statehouse. More than 1,000 teachers have registered for the rally.

The teachers do not like an education overhaul bill that passed the House and is stalled in the Senate. They want a 10% raise, smaller class sizes, a guaranteed break from children for 30 minutes and more counselors and other support staff.

McMaster spokesman Brain Symmes says the governor thinks the rally will unnecessarily disrupt schools and the schedules of working parents and send the wrong message to students.