Governor: Ohio school closure might last for academic year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says it's possible that Ohio schools may be closed for the rest of the academic year.

The governor, speaking on CNN's “State of the Nation” Sunday morning, cited projections that the virus may not peak until the latter part of April or May and said “it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year."

DeWine on Thursday ordered every school in Ohio to close for three weeks beginning at day's end Monday. The state health director also issued an order banning gatherings of over 100 people, although some places such as airports and restaurants are exempted along with evens such as weddings, funerals and religious gatherings.

A look at the latest developments in Ohio:

SCHOOLS

“So we've informed the superintendents, while we've closed schools for three weeks, that the odds are this is going to go on a lot longer and it would not surprise me at all if schools did not open again this year," DeWine said.

DeWine on Thursday ordered every school in Ohio to close for three weeks beginning at day's end Monday. He and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton acknowledged the hardships and disruptions that the order will create but said it's necessary to help Ohio through the crisis.

The governor's comments came a day after Ohio's reported cases of the coronavirus doubled to 26. In Franklin County, local officials reported two more cases Sunday.

Acton issued an order banning gatherings of over 100 people. The ban is not absolute and exempts airports, workplaces, restaurants, religious gatherings, weddings and funerals and other events.

CASES

On Saturday, officials said 12 men and 14 women ranging in age from 31 to 86 have tested positive for the coronavirus. That was twice the number announced on Friday. Seven people were hospitalized, and 264 people were being tested for COVID-19. There have been no reported deaths in the state.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

