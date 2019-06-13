Golden LEAF Foundation begins search for new president

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — The Golden LEAF Foundation board of directors is searching for a new president after its previous leader accepted a position as interim chancellor of East Carolina University.

The foundation said in a news release that it's hired Raleigh-based firm Elinvar to search for someone to succeed Dan Gerlach, who's now at ECU in Greenville.

Elinvar will accept applications through July 15th. The board is expected to choose a new president in the fourth quarter of this year.

The foundation awarded more than 1,700 grants totaling over $870 million during its 20 years of operation. The nonprofit was established in 1999 to receive part of North Carolina's funding from a 1998 settlement agreement with cigarette manufacturers.

Its grants are awarded to tobacco-dependent, economy distressed and rural areas of North Carolina.