Girl wins $2.75M in lawsuit over abuse by former golf coach

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff School District is paying a girl $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit she filed over sexual abuse committed by her former high school golf coach.

The former coach, Mike Klein, is serving a 24-to-32-year prison sentence for four counts of abuse he was convicted of. The criminal case involved two girls Klein coached. He was sentenced in November 2017.

One of Klein's victims sued the school district and argued that more should have been done to prevent the abuse.

Attorney Kathleen Fisher, who represented the girl, says this settlement won't eliminate the pain from the abuse, but it will let the girl move forward with her life.

The Associated Press generally does not name victims of sexual abuse.