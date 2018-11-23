Girl's family sues Purdue over research that included camp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indianapolis girl's family is suing Purdue University, contending she suffered "substantial emotional trauma" during federally-funded research that was halted last year.

The research was designed to examine the effects of sodium intake on adolescents' blood pressure and cholesterol.

Purdue ended the project that included a camp at its West Lafayette campus in July 2017 amid reports of sexual harassment and inadequate camp supervision.

The family's lawsuit against Purdue and Indiana University alleges that another camper filmed the girl showering nude and posted the video on social media.

The Journal & Courier reports the suit contends counselors waited one day before reporting that incident to Purdue police.

Purdue spokesman Tim Doty declined comment on the suit but says Purdue has "acknowledged that mistakes were made" in running the camp.

