Georgia woman admits posting video depicting school threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a woman who admitted posting a video depicting a shooting threat to an elementary school has been arrested.

Savannah police said in a news release that 55-year-old Teresa Richardson was arrested Friday after she allegedly posted the video on YouTube showing a shooting threat at Godley Station Elementary School.

News outlets report that the video showed a street view video of the school grounds while machine gun fire played in the background.

Police say Richardson admitted to creating the video as an expression of her right to free speech. The video displayed obscene language aimed at teachers and students at the school.

After an investigation, Richardson was arrested on dissemination of acts related to terroristic threats. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.