Paddling students is now a disciplinary policy at a Georgia charter school and parents who don't consent have to agree to up to five days of suspension for their children instead.
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (AP) — Paddling students is now a disciplinary policy at a Georgia charter school and parents who don't consent have to agree to up to five days of suspension for their children instead.
WRDW-TV reports the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics sent parents a letter last week asking permission to hit children with a wooden paddle. Superintendent Jody Boulineau says the kindergarten through ninth grade school has received a little more than 100 of the forms back and a third of them give consent to use the paddle.
Boulineau says the corporal punishment won't be used often, and just the threat of it will be a deterrent.
The form says students will be spanked on the buttocks in an office with closed doors and shouldn't be struck more than three times.
