Georgia high school teacher accused of sexual assault

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say they've arrested a high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Monday in a news release that 43-year-old Rodney Dewayne Mann was arrested on charges of sexual assault by an authority figure and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug-related items.

Miles said evidence collected during a search of Mann's home led to his arrest.

He was being held in the Walker County Jail. The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

Miles said Mann resigned Friday from Ridgeland High School in Rossville following allegations he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female student. He had been employed at the school for eight years.

An investigation by the GBI and the Walker County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.