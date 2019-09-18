Georgia high school graduation rate sets new record

ATLANTA (AP) — State officials say 82% of Georgia seniors graduated on time from high school in 2018-2019, the highest share on record.

The nationwide graduation rate was 85% in 2016-2017, the most recent data available. Georgia's graduation rate has historically lagged both national and regional graduation rates.

State officials say Georgia's graduation rate has risen from 70% in 2012.

Among Georgia's 181 school districts, the state Department of Education says 71 saw graduation rates of 90% or more, while 24 districts saw graduation rates of 95% or more.

Federal law requires the state to calculate a four-year graduation rate.

State Superintendent Richard Woods says he salutes teachers and students "who are doing the on-the-ground work that leads to increases in our graduation rate and other indicators."