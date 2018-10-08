Funeral services announced for high school teacher

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Connecticut high school teacher found dead near her home.

The Alderson Ford Funeral Home in Cheshire says visitation for 48-year-old Megumi Yamamoto is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday morning, followed by burial at Cheshire Hillside Cemetery.

The Cheshire High School English teacher was reported missing Oct. 3. Her body was recovered in a wooded area the next day.

The state medical examiner is still working to determine the cause of death. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Yamamoto had worked for the district since 1997 and was named the school's teacher of the year in 2012.

Court records show her husband filed for divorce last month. She is also survived by two children.