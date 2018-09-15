Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Abilene 20, Abilene Cooper 13
Alief Hastings 52, Fort Bend Kempner 20
Allen 21, Coppell 0
Austin Vandegrift 17, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14, OT
Beaumont West Brook 28, Houston Lamar 14
Belton 35, Copperas Cove 28
Clear Falls 56, Baytown Goose Creek 30
Cypress Falls 17, Cypress Creek 10
Denton Guyer 45, North Crowley 28
Dickinson 34, Pearland Dawson 6
Edinburg Vela 40, McAllen Memorial 21
EP Coronado 10, Carlsbad, N.M. 9
EP Eastwood 41, Clint Horizon 0
EP Franklin 63, Midland 42
Friendswood 44, La Porte 7
Houston Strake Jesuit 34, Aldine Eisenhower 3
Houston Stratford 49, Houston Spring Woods 7
Humble Atascocita 27, Humble Kingwood 20
Humble Summer Creek 54, Pasadena Memorial 13
Hurst Bell 31, Irving MacArthur 10
Katy Taylor 19, Deer Park 10
Keller 43, Grand Prairie 0
Killeen Ellison 35, Waco 16
Klein Oak 26, Klein 12
La Joya 31, Mission Sharyland 7
Lake Travis 42, Austin Bowie 21
Lewisville Marcus 21, Waxahachie 7
Longview 41, Tyler 13
Mansfield 14, Mansfield Legacy 7
McAllen Rowe 27, Edinburg North 6
Midland Lee 42, EP Montwood 6
Pflugerville Hendrickson 64, Round Rock Westwood 14
PSJA Southwest 34, PSJA Memorial 21
Round Rock McNeil 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21
Round Rock Stony Point 33, Leander 9
SA Johnson 35, New Braunfels 23
SA Madison 17, Smithson Valley 14
SA Northside Brennan 42, SA Northside Jay 20
SA Northside Clark 17, SA Northside Taft 7
SA Reagan 26, Schertz Clemens 21
SA Roosevelt 17, Laredo Alexander 14
SA Southwest 42, Uvalde 14
San Benito 47, PSJA 20
The Woodlands 52, Conroe Oak Ridge 0
The Woodlands College Park 35, Conroe 28
Tyler Lee 49, Nacogdoches 39
|CLASS 5A
Aledo 63, Burleson Centennial 16
Amarillo 28, WF Rider 0
Austin Crockett 49, Manor New Tech 8
Austin Lanier 48, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Baytown Lee 15, Galena Park 9
Bryan Rudder 27, Navasota 7
Burleson 51, Waco University 6
Canutillo 26, Clint Mountain View 3
Canyon 51, Lamesa 20
Castroville Medina Valley 41, Hondo 11
Cedar Park 37, San Angelo Central 22
College Station 20, Huntsville 7
Corsicana 40, Greenville 14
Dallas Kimball 42, Irving 22
Denison 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Dripping Springs 42, New Braunfels Canyon 41
EP Andress 27, EP El Dorado 6
EP Bowie 7, Clint 6
EP Hanks 40, Fabens 7
Everman 7, Arlington Seguin 0
Fort Bend Elkins 48, Houston Chavez 31
Frisco Independence 42, Denton 18
Georgetown 45, SA South San Antonio 25
Hallsville 62, Bullard 14
Hereford 27, Canyon Randall 0
Houston Sterling 36, Houston Waltrip 21
Kerrville Tivy 41, Del Rio 14
Laredo Nixon 26, Roma 14
Little Elm 31, Keller Central 13
Lockhart 23, Burnet 21
Longview Pine Tree 38, Kilgore 28
Lubbock Cooper 45, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Lubbock Coronado 30, Odessa 27
Lubbock Monterey 34, Clovis, N.M. 21
Magnolia West 43, Richmond Foster 39
Mansfield Lake Ridge 36, Mansfield Timberview 31
Manvel 67, Sharpstown 0
Marble Falls 42, Geronimo Navarro 32
Midlothian 48, Joshua 30
Nederland 35, Silsbee 28
New Caney 68, Willis 24
Pflugerville Connally 26, Bastrop 16
Pharr Valley View 35, Brownsville Rivera 3
Prosper 24, Lewisville Flower Mound 6
Red Oak 41, Frisco Heritage 14
Rosenberg Lamar 26, Rosenberg Terry 23
SA Brackenridge 44, SA Jefferson 0
SA Harlandale 42, SA Kennedy 14
Santa Fe 31, Clute Brazoswood 24
Sherman 19, Frisco Liberty 0
Temple 45, Killeen Harker Heights 0
Texarkana Texas 47, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 35
Texas City 24, Houston Clear Lake 9
Tomball Memorial 55, Cypress Woods 21
Wichita Falls 47, Dumas 35
|CLASS 4A
Andrews 42, Levelland 39
Argyle 66, Tyler Chapel Hill 14
Bandera 28, SA St. Anthony 7
Bellville 7, Stafford 6
Bridge City 13, Anahuac 6
Bridgeport 24, Sanger 17
Brookshire Royal 42, Houston Scarborough 0
Brownfield 40, Tahoka 29
Brownwood 47, Graham 26
Bushland 52, Borger 8
Canton 29, Mount Vernon 28
Columbus 61, Smithville 48
Cuero 34, El Campo 20
Dalhart 45, Amarillo River Road 15
Devine 30, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27
Diboll 42, Cleveland 0
Fairfield 53, Athens 28
Fischer Canyon Lake 33, Wimberley 14
Fort Stockton 35, EP Riverside 7
Fredericksburg 36, Bastrop Cedar Creek 31
Henderson 28, Jacksonville 22
Hillsboro 23, Whitney 16
Jasper 49, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
Kaufman 37, Ennis 7
La Vernia 41, La Grange 14
Liberty 55, Livingston 0
Liberty Hill 38, Manor 12
Longview Spring Hill 42, White Oak 14
Lorena 35, Lampasas 14
Lubbock Estacado 34, Amarillo Caprock 17
Madisonville 49, Caldwell 7
Midlothian Heritage 56, Decatur 21
Orangefield 20, Shepherd 7
Pampa 29, Vernon 26
Pleasanton 35, Pearsall 7
Seminole 47, Pecos 6
Snyder 61, San Angelo Lake View 21
Somerset 28, SA McCollum 14
Springtown 49, Glen Rose 43
Stephenville 41, Abilene Wylie 28
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Atlanta 35
Waco Connally 38, China Spring 16
|CLASS 3A
Anderson-Shiro 6, Iola 0
Blooming Grove 40, Italy 18
Bowie 21, Henrietta 13
Buffalo 47, Groveton 12
Buna 40, Coldspring-Oakhurst 32
Canadian 32, Perryton 10
Cisco 34, Breckenridge 13
Clifton 47, Maypearl 0
Coleman 31, Goldthwaite 24
Colorado City 42, Ballinger 34
Comanche 20, Clyde 0
Corsicana Mildred 43, Kerens 6
Dallas A+ Academy 26, Trenton 22
Dublin 46, De Leon 23
East Bernard 20, Boling 0
East Chambers 35, Hamshire-Fannett 13
Eastland 48, Albany 14
Franklin 21, Mart 0
Garrison 48, San Augustine 39
Gladewater Sabine 49, Harleton 0
Grandview 65, Venus 0
Groesbeck 70, Marlin 0
Gunter 21, Whitesboro 10
Hemphill 26, Pineland West Sabine 20
Hitchcock 34, La Marque 6
Holliday 51, Windthorst 7
Hooks 40, Queen City 0
Jacksboro 33, Paradise 21
Jefferson 56, Arp 0
Jewett Leon 48, New Waverly 0
Jourdanton 35, La Pryor 28
Malakoff 48, Mexia 10
Marion 29, Blanco 22
Natalia 7, Lytle 6
New London West Rusk 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24
Newton 21, West Orange-Stark 7
Ore City 21, Frankston 6
Palmer 22, Millsap 13
Pattonville Prairiland 54, Clarksville 28
Pilot Point 34, Aubrey 6
SA Cole 25, SA Christian 7
Santa Rosa 46, La Villa 12
Spearman 54, Sunray 0
Tolar 16, Early 7
Troup 54, Elkhart 16
Troy 35, Robinson 28
Tulia 37, Sanford-Fritch 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Merkel 26
Universal City Randolph 34, Johnson City 7
West 13, Godley 6
Winnsboro 46, Paris Chisum 7
Woodville 41, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
|CLASS 2A
Archer City 25, Arlington Pantego Christian 14
Baird 48, Mertzon Irion County 7
Big Sandy 30, Timpson 14
Bogata Rivercrest 35, Simms Bowie 13
Booker 43, Beaver, Okla. 0
Bovina 40, Smyer 0
Cayuga 47, Mount Enterprise 16
Centerville 34, Trinity 20
Christoval 30, Van Horn 28
Clarendon 18, Wheeler 12
Crawford 38, Rice 3
Cross Plains 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Cushing 49, Burkeville 0
Deweyville 22, Kountze 20
Eldorado 30, Brackett 19
Falls City 43, Stockdale 0
Floydada 55, Lockney 0
Gladewater Union Grove 28, Quitman 22, OT
Gorman 78, Cherokee 51
Granger 41, Meridian 6
Hale Center 42, Boys Ranch 0
Hamilton 48, Moody 6
Hamlin 32, Hawley 6
Haskell 34, Munday 7
Holland 45, Florence 8
Hubbard 43, Malakoff Cross Roads 0
Hull-Daisetta 50, Sabine Pass 0
Iraan 25, Menard 14
Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0
Mason 27, Sonora 0
Muenster 39, Pottsboro 34
New Deal 19, Slaton 13
Perrin-Whitt 45, Bynum 6
Plains 42, New Home 20
Price Carlisle 59, Overton 0
Ralls 35, Seagraves 7
Ranger 28, Roby 6
Riesel 44, Jarrell 35
Roscoe 41, Miles 29
San Saba 40, Junction 6
Santo 42, Alvord 7
Saratoga West Hardin 22, Warren 20
Seymour 33, WF City View 13
Shamrock 29, Dimmitt 8
Stamford 61, Anson 28
Stinnett West Texas 34, Gruver 29
Stratford 51, Guymon, Okla. 0
Sundown 55, Lubbock Christian 20
Thorndale 36, Axtell 8
Valley Mills 33, Dawson 32
Vega 42, Amarillo Highland Park 14
Weimar 50, Austin St. Michael 29
Wellington 28, Abernathy 6
Winters 36, Bangs 6
Yorktown 46, Somerville 0
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 36, Penelope 0
Afton Patton Springs 56, West Texas Homeschool 8
Amherst 64, Hart 14
Benjamin 55, Rule 6
Blackwell 58, Newcastle 12
Blanket 46, Lingleville 0
Borden County 64, Knox City 15
Brazos Valley 46, Buckholts 16
Cranfills Gap 64, Mullin 20
Crowell 69, Aspermont 66
Eden 58, Valera Panther Creek 32
Evant 34, Brookesmith 7
Garden City 53, Balmorhea 32
Gordon 70, Walnut Springs 24
Grandfalls-Royalty 48, EP Faith Christian 0
Happy 58, Turkey Valley 48
Iredell 60, Blum 14
Jayton 56, Chillicothe 0
Jonesboro 24, Waco Live Oak Classical 14
Kopperl 34, Rochelle 16
Lamesa Klondike 54, Wilson 6
Lenorah Grady 56, Silverton 8
May 34, Lometa 14
McLean 48, Follett 0
Milford 57, Oakwood 42
Richland Springs 47, Aquilla 44
Robert Lee 60, Santa Anna 0
Ropesville Ropes 52, O'Donnell 30
Roscoe Highland 54, Bronte 6
Rotan 67, Loraine 20
Saint Jo 32, Forestburg 6
Sidney 60, Moran 12
Spur 60, Matador Motley County 28
Strawn 72, Bryson 7
Vernon Northside 54, Hedley 6
Wellman-Union 43, Southland 42
Westbrook 28, Houston Lamar 14
Westbrook 48, Veribest 13
White Deer 70, Lefors 8
Whiteface 25, Ackerly Sands 24
Whitharral 34, Petersburg 26
Zephyr 46, Water Valley 30
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 64, Paint Rock 6
Amarillo San Jacinto 50, Morton 12
Argyle Liberty Christian 21, Brock 0
Austin Hyde Park 34, Houston St. John's 23
Austin NYOS 58, Williamson County Home School 48
Austin Regents 46, FW Trinity Valley 13
Austin TSD 49, Austin St. Dominic Savio 9
Beaumont Kelly 25, Cleveland Tarkington 23
Bryan Allen Academy 64, Tyler East Texas Christian 18
Bullard Brook Hill 42, Huntington 20
Cedar Hill Trinity 44, FW All Saints 20
Dallas Episcopal 35, FW Country Day 24
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Tyler Grace Community 7
FW Nolan 33, Celina 17
Houston Christian 34, Houston The Village 7
Houston Kinkaid 77, Houston St. Thomas 62
Houston Lutheran South 63, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13
Houston St. Pius X 42, Bellaire Episcopal 0
Irving Cistercian 49, Dallas Greenhill 13
John Cooper 55, Bay Area Christian 26
Longview Trinity 50, Tyler Heat 0
Midland Christian 35, Wall 34
New Braunfels Christian 32, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
Temple Central Texas 48, San Marcos Baptist Academy 6
Temple Holy Trinity 61, Round Rock Christian 24
Tomball Rosehill 53, Pasadena First Baptist 0
Tyler All Saints 43, Campbell 0
|OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 60, Alief Elsik 0
Azle Christian School 68, WF Christian 18
Bluff Dale 53, Rising Star 6
Cypress Community Christian 49, Houston Northland Christian 13
FW Benbrook 57, Krum 9
FW Covenant Classical 41, Coram Deo 2
FW Eaton 13, Garland Naaman Forest 6
Gholson 66, Mount Calm 0
Hebbronville def. Falfurrias , forfeit
Katy Paetow 30, Fort Bend Clements 28
Katy Tompkins 70, Alvin 7
Legacy School of Sport Sciences def. Hearne , forfeit
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Lazbuddie 0
Pro-Vision Academy 56, KIPP Generations 52
Rio Grande City La Grulla 34, Donna North 3
Santa Maria def. Premont , forfeit
Schertz John Paul II 15, Sabinal 6
UME Prep 36, Dallas Tyler Street 6
Waco Methodist 69, Trinidad 39
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bruni vs. Three Rivers, ccd.
Callisburg vs. Lindsay, ppd. to Sept. 15th.
D'Hanis vs. Ben Bolt, ccd.
Dallas Lutheran vs. Coolidge, ccd.
Evadale vs. Galveston O'Connell, ccd.
Harlingen vs. Converse Judson, ccd.
Hutto vs. EP Del Valle, ccd.
