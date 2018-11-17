Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Adair 30, Chisholm 20
Beggs 49, Oklahoma Christian School 22
Eufaula 30, Coalgate 14
Kingston 41, Antlers 16
Metro Christian 49, Jones 45
Sperry 49, Kellyville 7
Vian 27, Millwood 26
Washington 35, Holland Hall 20
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Heritage Hall 44, Stigler 21
Kingfisher 35, Berryhill 15
Lincoln Christian 34, Plainview 21
Sulphur 56, Idabel 31
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Bethany 42, Wagoner 35
Clinton 28, Broken Bow 14
Poteau 36, Blanchard 14
Tuttle 42, Hilldale 14
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Ardmore 48, Coweta 13
Bishop Kelley 34, McGuinness 33
Carl Albert 42, Claremore 6
Collinsville 35, Guthrie 10
Class 6A Division II=
Semifinal=
Bixby 24, Midwest City 21
Stillwater 38, Booker T. Washington 28
Class A=
Second Round=
Christian Heritage Academy 42, Thomas Fay Custer 36
Commerce 41, Hulbert 13
Crossings Christian School 28, Hooker 0
Fairview 34, Cashion 27
Hobart 30, Minco 23
Rejoice Christian School 40, Gore 14
Stroud 16, Morrison 12
Tonkawa 23, Wayne 14
Class B=
Second Round=
Burns Flat-Dill City 34, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 26
Davenport 48, Weleetka 0
Dewar 32, Yale 6
Laverne 26, Snyder 20, OT
Regent Prep 59, Keota 24
Shattuck 55, Alex 6
Waurika 58, Cherokee 14
Wetumka 16, Depew 14
Class C=
Quarterfinal=
Buffalo 36, Medford 28
Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Paoli 8
Southwest Covenant 56, Tyrone 16
Tipton 62, Coyle 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/