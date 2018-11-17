Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Arlington Lamar 55, San Angelo Central 14
De Soto 55, Dallas Skyline 53
Duncanville 30, South Grand Prairie 14
EP Franklin 77, Midland 56
Euless Trinity 56, Arlington Martin 34
Lewisville 33, Keller 27, 3OT
Odessa Permian 42, EP Coronado 0
Region II Bi-District=
Allen 56, Garland Rowlett 21
Garland Sachse 35, Plano East 25
Hewitt Midway 48, Mesquite 13
Rockwall 50, Belton 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21, Houston Langham Creek 15
The Woodlands 66, Aldine Davis 7
Region III Bi-District=
Alief Hastings 45, League City Clear Springs 38
Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Lamar 21
Dickinson 49, Pearland 21
Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Galena Park North Shore 56, Pasadena Dobie 19
Humble Atascocita 71, Channelview 55
Jersey Village 56, Houston Chavez 12
Katy 52, Fort Bend Travis 7
Region IV Bi-District=
Converse Judson 49, Buda Hays 14
Lake Travis 45, Smithson Valley 14
Laredo United 31, Mission 28
SA Madison 35, SA Northside Warren 7
SA Reagan 30, SA Northside O'Connor 7
San Benito 46, Edinburg 20
Weslaco 25, Harlingen 14
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Amarillo Tascosa 57, EP Pebble Hills 35
Arlington 49, Weatherford 16
Denton Guyer 52, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Haltom 47, Arlington Bowie 41
Lewisville Hebron 17, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Richardson Lake Highlands 35
Midland Lee 70, EP Americas 12
Richardson Pearce 23, Cedar Hill 21
Region II Bi-District=
Austin Vandegrift 35, Tomball Memorial 14
Cypress Ranch 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 10
Klein Collins 30, Aldine Eisenhower 6
Longview 70, Copperas Cove 22, OT
Mesquite Horn 45, Temple 38
Prosper 41, Garland Naaman Forest 21
Spring Westfield 10, Klein 6
Wylie 38, McKinney 28
Region III Bi-District=
Beaumont West Brook 56, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Houston Clear Lake 28, Pearland Dawson 14
Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Clear Brook 7
Katy Taylor 28, Fort Bend Dulles 13
Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Elkins 20
Region IV Bi-District=
Austin Westlake 28, Schertz Clemens 14
Brownsville Hanna 35, Weslaco East 20
Cibolo Steele 18, Austin Bowie 17
Eagle Pass 34, PSJA 28, OT
Edinburg Vela 52, Harlingen South 14
SA Northside Brandeis 49, SA Churchill 38
SA Northside Brennan 33, SA Johnson 28
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Abilene Cooper 49, EP Eastwood 41
Azle 52, Colleyville Heritage 20
EP Del Valle 21, Amarillo 10
Lubbock Coronado 35, EP Chapin 17
Region II Bi-District=
College Station 41, Mesquite Poteet 38
Dallas Highland Park 35, Frisco Independence 14
Frisco Lone Star 41, Mansfield Legacy 6
Lancaster 49, Frisco Wakeland 28
Lufkin 50, McKinney North 27
Magnolia West 44, Sherman 31
Mansfield Timberview 35, Lewisville The Colony 30
Tyler 43, Tomball 17
Region III Bi-District=
Alvin Shadow Creek 37, New Caney Porter 30
Angleton 55, Humble Kingwood Park 32
Cedar Park 10, Austin LBJ 7, OT
Manor 43, Dripping Springs 40
New Caney 20, Fort Bend Hightower 14
Richmond Foster 20, Port Arthur Memorial 19
Region IV Bi-District=
CC Flour Bluff 56, La Joya Palmview 21
Mission Memorial 69, Victoria East 21
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Canyon Randall 38, FW Southwest 7
EP Andress 33, EP Hanks 12
EP Burges 31, Clint Horizon 14
EP Parkland 48, EP Irvin 12
Justin Northwest 48, Wichita Falls 20
Lubbock Cooper 52, FW Eastern Hills 0
WF Rider 57, FW Wyatt 44
Region II Bi-District=
Burleson Centennial 70, Dallas Kimball 12
Corsicana 53, Lake Dallas 31
Dallas South Oak Cliff 40, Everman 7
Frisco Reedy 47, Ennis 21
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Kaufman 29
Midlothian 42, Red Oak 13
Region III Bi-District=
A&M Consolidated 40, Whitehouse 12
Huntsville 57, Nacogdoches 7
Lindale 52, Montgomery 38
Marshall 56, Rosenberg Lamar 14
Nederland 22, Fort Bend Willowridge 16
Port Neches-Groves 48, Houston Northside 7
Region IV Bi-District=
Brenham 23, Boerne-Champion 20
CC Calallen 49, Pharr Valley View 0
Kerrville Tivy 63, Bastrop 62, 2OT
Leander Glenn 28, Castroville Medina Valley 14
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Sharyland Pioneer 55
SA Alamo Heights 38, Georgetown East View 21
SA Southside 56, Mercedes 7
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Big Spring 28, Clint 22
Canyon 62, Gainesville 14
Decatur 48, Dumas 21
Hereford 34, Springtown 31, OT
San Angelo Lake View 28, Clint Mountain View 21
WF Hirschi 56, Pampa 23
Region II Bi-District=
Argyle 70, Carrollton Ranchview 14
China Spring 48, FW Benbrook 15
Melissa 56, Alvarado 38
Paris 59, Dallas Carter 12
Stephenville 54, FW Dunbar 31
Region III Bi-District=
Henderson 31, Crandall 24
Midlothian Heritage 42, Kilgore 21
Navasota 38, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
Splendora 47, Houston North Forest 19
Region IV Bi-District=
Boerne 44, Zapata 11, OT
La Feria 28, Beeville Jones 25
Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 35
Liberty Hill 62, Bay City 14
Needville 42, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Dalhart 26, Snyder 7
Glen Rose 49, Aubrey 28
Graham 70, Godley 45
Iowa Park 42, Hillsboro 0
Levelland 62, Monahans 26
Midland Greenwood 24, Perryton 7
Vernon 27, Ferris 14
Region II Bi-District=
Gilmer 38, Sunnyvale 24
Rusk 26, Robinson 19
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 47, Caddo Mills 17
Region III Bi-District=
Bellville 27, La Marque 19
Jasper 49, Hamshire-Fannett 14
Liberty 55, Center 38
Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13
Sweeny 21, La Grange 14
Wharton 49, Smithville 31
Region IV Bi-District=
CC West Oso 57, Port Isabel 56
Crystal City 26, Wimberley 21
Geronimo Navarro 34, Devine 30
Llano 21, Hondo 14, OT
Raymondville 48, Orange Grove 16
Rio Hondo 37, Ingleside 20
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Tuscola Jim Ned 30, Whitesboro 21
Wall 20, Pilot Point 0
Region II Bi-District=
Atlanta 28, New London West Rusk 20
Dallas Madison 32, Van Alstyne 26
Gladewater 35, Hughes Springs 21
Jefferson 41, Mineola 22
Malakoff 63, Pottsboro 35
Region III Bi-District=
Cameron Yoe 49, Whitney 28
Region IV Bi-District=
Edna 61, Palacios 21
George West 61, Universal City Randolph 7
Marion 56, Aransas Pass 12
Rice 21, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
SA Cole 16, Lyford 14
Yoakum 30, Columbus 13
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Colorado City 51, Big Lake Reagan County 0
Crane 28, Coahoma 11
Spearman 33, Cisco 29
Region II Bi-District=
Buffalo 62, Hamilton 34
Clifton 49, Rice 7
Comanche 42, Nocona 30
Holliday 66, Dublin 20
Jacksboro 31, Henrietta 28
Region III Bi-District=
Grand Saline 23, Blue Ridge 0
Newton 69, Omaha Pewitt 0
Troup 50, Paris Chisum 16
Winona 37, Cooper 35
Region IV Bi-District=
East Bernard 57, Johnson City 12
El Maton Tidehaven 41, Ingram Moore 16
Hebbronville 29, Skidmore-Tynan 20
Odem 22, Dilley 8
Poth 35, Santa Rosa 14
Van Vleck 20, Sonora 13
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Panhandle 54, Post 16
Seymour 51, Ozona 13
Stinnett West Texas 55, Floydada 17
Region II Bi-District=
Bosqueville 72, Valley Mills 21
Riesel 59, Crawford 13
Wolfe City 51, Tom Bean 6
Region III Bi-District=
Centerville 51, Cushing 18
Jewett Leon 55, Big Sandy 42
Joaquin 42, Pineland West Sabine 0
San Augustine 40, Timpson 12
Tenaha 49, Shelbyville 18
Region IV Bi-District=
Hearne 49, Brackett 6
Holland 63, Junction 12
Mason 63, Milano 0
Refugio 75, Yorktown 0
Thorndale 55, Center Point 24
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Clarendon 38, Ralls 13
Farwell 53, Van Horn 6
Iraan 32, Bovina 22
McCamey 51, Plains 13
Stratford 84, Smyer 8
Vega 31, Tahoka 26
Wink 31, Sudan 14
Region II Bi-District=
Christoval 40, Cross Plains 34
Hamlin 52, Miles 0
Haskell 26, Eldorado 22
Santo 63, Quanah 30
Wellington 60, Electra 8
Wheeler 51, Archer City 26
Region III Bi-District=
Grapeland 54, Hubbard 0
Mart 80, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Simms Bowie 19, Era 12
Region IV Bi-District=
Flatonia 30, Iola 28
Granger 29, Louise 23
La Pryor 56, Bruni 16
La Villa 35, Runge 25
Woodsboro 46, Charlotte 26
Class 1A Six-Man Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Aspermont 84, Paducah 55
Ira 68, Crowell 22
McLean 62, Petersburg 6
White Deer 70, Nazareth 24
Region II Bi-District=
Borden County 56, Morton 0
Garden City 71, Rankin 41
Region III Bi-District=
Aquilla 74, Newcastle 24
Blum 60, Savoy 14
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Coolidge 34
Milford 60, High Island 15
Region IV Bi-District=
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 58, Evant 12
Gorman 68, Eden 20
Leakey 66, Jonesboro 30
May 94, Robert Lee 88
Class 1A Six-Man Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Follett 76, Silverton 26
Matador Motley County 72, Groom 56
Whitharral 64, Southland 0
Region II Bi-District=
Lueders-Avoca 46, Woodson 0
Region III Bi-District=
Iredell 62, Morgan 0
Ladonia Fannindel 66, Gordon 48
Region IV Bi-District=
Calvert 48, Trinidad 14
Richland Springs 53, Brookesmith 6
TAIAO Division I=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Worth THESA 52, Brazos Valley 46
SA FEAST 60, Austin Royals 44
Tribe Consolidated 64, Houston Mt. Carmel 12
TAIAO Division II=
Quarterfinal=
Austin NYOS 64, Victoria Home School 0
Fort Bend Christian 48, Dallas The Winston 0
Melissa CHANT 53, Joshua Johnson County 25
TAPPS Division I=
First Round=
Dallas Bishop Lynch 35, Midland Christian 15
Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, SA Antonian 14
Houston St. Pius X 48, FW All Saints 7
Houston St. Thomas 52, Plano John Paul II 32
TAPPS Division II=
First Round=
Austin Regents 39, Victoria St. Joseph 18
Cedar Hill Trinity 57, Austin Brentwood 0
Cypress Community Christian 21, Austin Hyde Park 17
Fort Worth Christian 56, Bullard Brook Hill 50
Grapevine Faith 35, Tyler Gorman 33
Houston Second Baptist 41, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
SA Holy Cross 14, Houston Lutheran South 7
TAPPS Division III=
First Round=
Arlington Grace Prep 46, Lubbock Trinity 36
Arlington Pantego Christian 15, Lubbock Christian 14
Austin TSD 62, Houston Northland Christian 59
Bay Area Christian 48, Schertz John Paul II 7
Boerne Geneva 56, Houston Lutheran North 7
Flower Mound Coram Deo 42, Dallas Shelton 13
The Woodlands Christian 55, Waco Reicher 13
Willow Park Trinity Christian 46, Colleyville Covenant 7
TAPPS Division IV=
First Round=
Muenster Sacred Heart 32, Bryan Brazos Christian 29
Shiner St. Paul 48, Woodlands Legacy Prep 14
Tomball Rosehill 35, Temple Central Texas 7
TAPPS Six-Man Division I=
First Round=
Bryan St. Joseph 72, Granbury North Central Texas 38
Giddings State School 61, Round Rock Christian 6
Logos Prep 66, Austin Hill Country 16
TAPPS Six-Man Division II=
First Round=
Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 16
TAPPS Six-Man Division III=
First Round=
Baytown Christian 92, Greenville Christian 0
Fredericksburg Heritage 51, Dallas Tyler Street 6
TCAF Six-Man I=
Semifinal=
Westlake Academy 52, Waco Methodist 14
Wylie Prep 94, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 46
