Alcoa 31, Austin-East 8
BGA 38, Lipscomb Academy 0
Bearden 49, Morristown West 18
Beech 34, Hillwood 28
Berea, Ky. 18, Jellico 0
Blackman 41, Riverdale 0
Bledsoe County 21, Tellico Plains 7
Brentwood 28, Centennial 21
Brentwood Academy 17, Ensworth 0
Briarcrest 42, St. Benedict 5
CAK 49, Boyd Buchanan 0
CPA 31, Franklin Road Academy 10
Camden Central 48, Stewart County 7
Cane Ridge 35, Rhea County 20
Chester County 21, Lexington 12
Claiborne County 34, North Greene 6
Clarksville 42, West Creek 0
Cleveland 20, McMinn County 19
Clinton 39, Karns 33
Cloudland 56, Copper Basin 14
Collierville 28, Arlington 27
Columbia Academy 42, Loretto 7
Cordova 35, Bartlett 7
Covington 35, Bolivar Central 7
Craigmont 18, Fayette Ware 16
Davidson Academy 55, Clarksville Academy 0
DeKalb County 41, Cumberland County 0
Dobyns-Bennett 22, Jefferson County 13
Dresden 62, Humboldt 0
Dyersburg 41, Crockett County 27
ECS 35, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 14
Eagleville 42, Summertown 7
East Nashville Literature 22, Clarksville NE 14
Fairley 60, Douglass 12
Fairview 39, Cheatham County 7
Farragut 28, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Fayette Academy 42, Jackson Christian 20
Fayetteville 14, Grace Christian - Franklin 0
Forrest 48, Community 22
Franklin 24, Dickson County 7
Friendship Christian def. Concord Christian, forfeit
Gallatin 55, Glencliff 0
Germantown 37, Whitehaven 19
Gibson County 26, McKenzie 17
Giles County 42, Stratford 39
Gordonsville 42, Clay County 14
Grace Christian 42, Chattanooga Christian 19
Greenfield 27, West Carroll 15
Happy Valley 21, South Greene 0
Hardin County 49, Liberty Magnet 38
Harding Academy 35, University-Jackson 21
Haywood County 42, Obion County 15
Henry County 55, Clarksville NW 9
Hillsboro 48, Hunters Lane 7
Houston 50, St. George's 13
Houston County 32, Scotts Hill 21
Howard 19, East Hamilton 6
Huntland 20, Richland 14
Jackson North Side 26, Jackson South Side 7
Jo Byrns 37, Pickett County 0
Johnson County 35, Unicoi County 12
Kenwood 6, Dyer County 2
King's Academy 27, Ezell-Harding 6
Kingston 20, Gatlinburg-Pittman 7
Knoxville Catholic 42, Lenoir City 0
Knoxville Central 46, Gibbs 0
Knoxville Webb 38, Silverdale Baptist Academy 7
Knoxville West 35, Campbell County 7
Lausanne Collegiate 45, FACS 7
MBA 7, Baylor 0
MUS 37, CBHS 14
Macon County 27, Livingston Academy 21
Maplewood 14, Tullahoma 6
McCallie 40, Father Ryan 14
McEwen 28, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 12
McNairy Central 41, Westview 0
Meigs County 39, Wartburg Central 6
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 27, Booker T. Washington 6
Memphis Central 22, White Station 19
Middle Tennessee Christian 22, Grace Baptist 21
Milan 26, South Gibson 21
Millington 49, Memphis East 0
Mitchell 43, Hamilton 8
Monterey 46, Red Boiling Springs 6
Montgomery Central 34, White House-Heritage 12
Mt. Juliet 28, Hendersonville 13
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 35, DCA 6
Mt. Pleasant 28, Moore County 13
Munford 27, Brighton 21
Nashville Christian 21, Rosemark Academy 0
Nashville Overton 24, Antioch 0
Oakhaven 14, Middle College 0
Oneida 7, Coalfield 3
Ooltewah 49, Heritage 21
Page 31, Columbia 10
Peabody 30, Adamsville 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 63, Whites Creek 0
Perry County 36, Middleton 28
Polk County 21, Marion County 6
Pope John Paul II 41, Goodpasture 9
Ravenwood 37, Independence 21
Red Bank 42, Loudon 21
Ridgeway 34, Southwind 0
Riverside 63, East Hickman 20
Rockwood 26, Cumberland Gap 0
Scott County 31, Pigeon Forge 7
Sheffield 14, Frayser 8
Shelbyville 38, Franklin County 7
Signal Mountain 42, Sweetwater 0
Smith County 35, Grundy County 14
Smyrna 38, McGavock 6
Soddy Daisy 43, Walker Valley 0
South Fulton 52, Gleason 8
South Pittsburg 47, Lookout Valley 6
Spring Hill 27, Lawrence County 14
Springfield 44, Creek Wood 18
Stewarts Creek 41, LaVergne 7
Sycamore 21, Harpeth 10
Unaka 26, Sunbright 8
Union City 49, Halls 0
Union County 20, Grainger 8
Upperman 19, Sequatchie County 7
Watertown 52, East Robertson 12
Waverly Central 41, Hickman County 0
Wayne County 34, Collinwood 0
West Memphis Christian, Ark. 42, Memphis Nighthawks 0
Westmoreland 42, Cascade 13
White House 42, Greenbrier 21
Whitwell 54, Sale Creek 6
Wilson Central 21, Station Camp 7
Wooddale 22, Melrose 6
Zion Christian Academy 35, Rossville Christian 0
