PREP FOOTBALL=

American Leadership Academy QC 49, American Leadership Academy 20

Arete-Mesa Prep 58, NFL YET College Prep Academy 36

Avondale Westview 38, Corona Del Sol 21

Bagdad 28, Anthem Prep 22

Basha 24, Mesa Red Mountain 17

Benson 61, Heritage Academy - Laveen 0

Bradshaw Mountain 28, Flagstaff Coconino 14

Cactus 48, Youngker High School 15

Calexico, Calif. 39, Yuma Kofa 6

Chandler 42, Mesa Desert Ridge 13

Chandler Hamilton 55, Mesa Dobson 0

Chandler Prep 26, Miami 0

Combs 20, Vista Grande 19

Coolidge 39, Tucson Catalina Magnet 20

Cottonwood Mingus 48, Lee Williams High School 14

Douglas 7, Silver, N.M. 3

Duncan 44, St. David 22

Eagar Round Valley 28, Phoenix Christian 21

Flagstaff 42, Bullhead City Mohave 21

Fort Defiance Window Rock 30, Holbrook 23

Ft. Thomas 58, Elfrida Valley 14

Gila Ridge 43, Yuma 14

Gilbert 34, Campo Verde 3

Gilbert Christian 42, American Leadership Academy Ironwood 13

Gilbert Highland 45, Phoenix Desert Vista 24

Gilbert Mesquite 45, Chandler Seton 14

Glendale 35, Walden Grove 14

Glendale Apollo 43, Sierra Vista Buena 42

Glendale Independence 9, Raymond S. Kellis 6

Glendale Ironwood 56, Willow Canyon 6

Glendale North Pointe 79, Glendale Prep 24

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 42, El Mirage Dysart 7

Higley 63, Maricopa 14

Kayenta Monument Valley 58, Pinon 14

Keams Canyon Hopi 44, Tuba City Greyhills 0

La Joya Community 34, Glendale Copper Canyon 6

Lakeside Blue Ridge 49, Ganado 12

Laveen Chavez 56, Phoenix Maryvale 12

Mayer 64, Mohave Accelerated 16

Mesa Mountain View 21, Mesa 17

Mesa Skyline 21, Mesa Westwood 6

Morenci 64, Bisbee 20

Northwest Christian 33, Chandler Valley Christian 10

Odyssey Institute 48, Chino Valley 3

Paradise Honors 42, Kingman 0

Paradise Valley 38, Phoenix North Canyon 6

Parker 38, ASU Prep 6

Payson 16, Chinle 0

Peoria 27, Desert Edge 22

Peoria Centennial 35, Goodyear Millenium 9

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 20, Verrado 19

Perry 66, Boulder Creek 32

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 44, Willcox 12

Phoenix Bourgade 47, Kingman Academy of Learning 13

Phoenix Brophy 49, Phoenix Alhambra 7

Phoenix Browne 38, North 20

Phoenix Central 16, Betty Fairfax High School 15

Phoenix Goldwater 34, Glendale Deer Valley 13

Phoenix Greenway 55, Buckeye 14

Phoenix Hayden 37, Sierra Linda 0

Phoenix Moon Valley 10, Tempe Marcos de Niza 7

Phoenix Pinnacle 41, Valley Vista 25

Phoenix Shadow Mountain 7, Apache Junction 0

Phoenix South Mountain 47, Phoenix Camelback 12

Phoenix St. Mary's 36, Phoenix Washington 26

Phoenix Sunnyslope 34, Agua Fria 13

Phoenix Thunderbird 18, Lake Havasu 0

Pima 52, Tombstone 12

Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Fountain Hills 3

Queen Creek 29, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 28

Red Mesa 58, Rock Point 0

Safford 48, Florence 19

Sahuarita 43, San Tan Foothills 6

Salome 58, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 0

Scottsdale Chaparral 60, Glendale Mountain Ridge 3

Scottsdale Christian 47, Tempe Prep 0

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 24, Tempe McClintock 0

Scottsdale Notre Dame 58, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 14

Scottsdale Saguaro 70, Phoenix Arcadia 14

Sedona Red Rock 14, Camp Verde 0

Tanque Verde 35, Arizona College Preparatory 28

Tempe 50, Phoenix Cortez 0

Thatcher 48, Eloy Santa Cruz 6

Tolleson 34, Shadow Ridge 28

Tonopah Valley 62, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 7

Trivium Prep 34, Scottsdale Prep 0

Tucson Canyon del Oro 35, Prescott 23

Tucson Catalina Foothills 31, Tucson Pueblo 12

Tucson Empire 37, Nogales 18

Tucson Ironwood Ridge 49, Tucson Desert View 14

Tucson Rincon 51, Tucson Palo Verde 45

Tucson Sabino 21, Ben Franklin 14

Tucson Sahuaro 48, Tucson Sunnyside 0

Tucson Salpointe 27, Tucson 3

Vail Cienega 38, Marana Mountain View 21

Whiteriver Alchesay 59, Many Farms 6

Wickenburg 62, Scottsdale Coronado 12

Williams 42, Heber Mogollon 40

Williams Field 27, Casteel High School 22

Winkelman Hayden 56, Kearny Ray 0

Winslow 47, Tuba City 0

Yuma Catholic 50, Mohave Valley River Valley 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/